High pressure moves into the region today and will help keep rain chances down. There is still a chance for showers and storms, mainly across northern Wyoming, but expect mostly sunny skies. Saturday afternoon isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the area again. Sunday a weak front moves through and brings breezy conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Isolated showers after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Advertisement - Story continues below...