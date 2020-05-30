Weather Story

Remaining warm today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated to widely scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop. Some storms could be strong in the north and east with strong winds and hail possible. Sunday and Monday look mainly dry and hot with breezy to windy conditions developing.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday



A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.