Weather Story

Breezy and warm today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in northern and western Wyoming. Elevated fire behavior will be possible in Sweetwater County this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Showers. High near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.