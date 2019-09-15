Sunny and dry conditions today with near record high temperatures possible. Winds will be breezy in prone locations especially across southern Wyoming and in the mountains. This scenario will also elevate fire weather conditions to critical levels across central and southern Wyoming. Monday will also be warm, but showers an storms will begin to move into the south and west.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 62.
