Weather Story
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are again likely during the afternoon, with the best chances across northern areas.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW