Weather Story

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are again likely during the afternoon, with the best chances across northern areas.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86.