Weather Story
Warmer today with a good amount of sunshine today; isolated storms in the north. Warmer with sunshine over the weekend; afternoon mountain thunderstorms possible
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW