Weather Story

Warmer today with a good amount of sunshine today; isolated storms in the north. Warmer with sunshine over the weekend; afternoon mountain thunderstorms possible

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.