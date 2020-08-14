Weather Story

A Red Flag Warning is in effect thru 8 PM Friday. Other areas of the state still have elevated conditions. Gusty winds, very low humidity, and dry vegetation create favorable conditions for existing or new wildfires to be erratic and spread rapidly. Please don’t do any unnecessary burning. Make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving the campsite.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.