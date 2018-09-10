The warm, dry weather pattern will stick around through Wednesday night across the region. Low humidity everywhere, with localized breezy conditions, will cause critical fire weather conditions for several counties, with elevated levels elsewhere. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy. Friday Sunny, with a high near 80. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80.