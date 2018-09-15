Sunny with a High Near 83

Warm and dry again today across most of the Cowboy State. With strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for central and southern portions of the state through 7 PM this evening. Additionally, smoke from wildfires in Utah will spread across much of Wyoming today.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73.
