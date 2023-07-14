Weather Story

Not as warm Friday afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms possible over some of the higher terrain. Expect dryer conditions over the weekend and a warming trend even into next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.