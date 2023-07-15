Weather Story

Temperatures today will remain slightly cooler than normal. Mostly sunny skies are expected today, with a light breeze and dry conditions. Canadian wildfire smoke will create haziness and poor air quality for the eastern and northeastern parts of the state. By Sunday, temperatures begin to heat up, with hot and dry weather expected into parts of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.