Weather Story

A warm, dry, and windy day is in store. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph will be common, with gusts to 50 mph possible for wind prone locations. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are in place due to the combination of wind and dry weather. Conditions are favorable for rapid fire spreads.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Labor Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.