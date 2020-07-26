Weather Story

Warm again with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.