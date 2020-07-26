Weather Story
Warm again with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW