Weather Story

Warm and dry, with smoke from wildfires across the western US lingering throughout the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Widespread haze before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening..

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night

Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64.