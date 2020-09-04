Weather Story

Warm and dry, with smoke from wildfires across the western US lingering throughout the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Widespread haze after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Widespread haze before midnight. Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Labor Day

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night

Rain showers before 1am, then rain and snow showers between 1am and 2am, then snow showers after 2am. Low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 68