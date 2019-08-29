Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then scattered showers between 1am and 2am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.