An upper level disturbance will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Critical fire weather likely across Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties. Remaining rather warm.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then scattered showers between 1am and 2am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
