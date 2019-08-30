Sunny with a High Near 84

Mostly sunny with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce strong, gusty winds. Warm and dry through the Labor Day weekend with elevated to possibly critical fire weather conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
