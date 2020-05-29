Weather Story

Remaining warm today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop. Some storms could be strong in the north with strong winds and hail possible. Strong thunderstorms will be possible again on Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesdsay Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday



A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.