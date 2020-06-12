Weather Story
Warmer, with a breezy wind across most areas. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon mainly across the west.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
