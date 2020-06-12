Weather Story

Warmer, with a breezy wind across most areas. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon mainly across the west.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.