Weather Story

There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms in the northwest and far north today. Otherwise, very warm and dry.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Independence Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82.