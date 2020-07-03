Weather Story
There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms in the northwest and far north today. Otherwise, very warm and dry.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Independence Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
