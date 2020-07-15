Weather Story
Slightly warmer today with dry conditions continuing through the rest of the week. Temperatures continue on the warming trend through Saturday. Friday and Saturday will see hot, dry, and windy conditions.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
