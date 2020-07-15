Weather Story

Slightly warmer today with dry conditions continuing through the rest of the week. Temperatures continue on the warming trend through Saturday. Friday and Saturday will see hot, dry, and windy conditions.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.