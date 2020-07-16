Weather Story

Hot and dry today with a few isolated thunderstorms possible across southern areas. Friday and Saturday will see hot, dry, and windy conditions which will lead to elevated to critical fire weather.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.