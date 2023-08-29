Weather Story
A quiet weather day for most with sunshine, some clouds and warm temperatures. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in the northwestern mountains. Elevated to critical fire weather is likely Wednesday and possibly Thursday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
