Weather Story

A quiet weather day for most with sunshine, some clouds and warm temperatures. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in the northwestern mountains. Elevated to critical fire weather is likely Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.