Weather Story

Another warm day today. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the north and east, with strong to severe storms possible, especially in portions of Johnson and Natrona Counties. Low humidity and a gusty breeze will bring elevated fire behavior to portions of southern Wyoming this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86.