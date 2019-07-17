Sunny with a High Near 85

By
News Desk
-
30
Views
Elevated fire weather concerns are expected across southwest and central Wyoming. A few strong thunderstorms possible in Johnson county and Natrona county this afternoon and evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph..

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR