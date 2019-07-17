Elevated fire weather concerns are expected across southwest and central Wyoming. A few strong thunderstorms possible in Johnson county and Natrona county this afternoon and evening.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph..
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.