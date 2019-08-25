Critical fire conditions will occur over much of central and southern Wyoming today. Further critical fire conditions are possible over southern Wyoming Monday. Otherwise, mainly dry conditions will continue into mid week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
