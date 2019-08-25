Sunny with a High Near 85

Critical fire conditions will occur over much of central and southern Wyoming today. Further critical fire conditions are possible over southern Wyoming Monday. Otherwise, mainly dry conditions will continue into mid week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday 

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday 

Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday 

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday 

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday  Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday  

Sunny, with a high near 83.
