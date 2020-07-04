Weather Story
Very warm today, with isolated to locally scattered thunderstorms over the north, east, and far south. A few of these thunderstorms could be strong to possible severe mainly across the north. Very strong gusty wind and hail will occur with the strongest thunderstorms.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
