Weather Story

Very warm today, with isolated to locally scattered thunderstorms over the north, east, and far south. A few of these thunderstorms could be strong to possible severe mainly across the north. Very strong gusty wind and hail will occur with the strongest thunderstorms.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.