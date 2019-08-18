Here is the 3-month climate outlook for September, October and November. The white area is for locations with equal chances of above or below temperatures or precipitation. The majority of Wyoming will have a chance of above normal precipitation, except for a sliver in the west. Temperatures show above normal chances of 40% or better. You can view the outlooks for entire nation, as well as find interactive maps, on the CPC website: https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
