Critical fire weather likely in the south and west this afternoon, otherwise warmer today with plenty of sunshine.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
