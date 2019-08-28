Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.