Weather Story

A very warm day today with a gusty wind developing in many locations today. With low humidity, elevated fire conditions are likely across central and southern Wyoming. The chance of thunderstorms will return Tuesday afternoon and evening across the northern half of the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.