Weather Story

Not as hot today following the passage of a cold front. Locally breezy conditions will bring elevated to critical fire weather across portions of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return to eastern areas Sunday afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.