Weather Story

Seasonably warm and not as breezy today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the afternoon and evening; most numerous in and near the mountains. Expect a better coverage of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.