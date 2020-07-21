Weather Story
Seasonably warm and not as breezy today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the afternoon and evening; most numerous in and near the mountains. Expect a better coverage of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
