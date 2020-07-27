Weather Story

Afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms once again. An incoming system will bring a widespread chance of rain and cooler temperatures tonight through Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Showers likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89.