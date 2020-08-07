Weather Story
Sunny to partly cloudy and rather hot today. Elevated to critical fire weather is likely across portions of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms mainly in northern Wyoming with strong wind gusts possible with any shower or thunderstorm.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
