Weather Story

Remaining warm to hot today with sunshine and some clouds. Elevated fire weather is likely across much of the area. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the north and near the mountains. Critical fire weather is possible in southern Wyoming on Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83.