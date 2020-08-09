Weather Story

Not as hot today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Critical fire weather is likely across Sweetwater, Sublette and Lincoln Counties. Elevated to critical fire weather will be possible across portions of central and southern Wyoming for much of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84.