Weather Story
Warm and dry today, with elevated fire weather conditions across the south. The warm, dry weather will stick around through next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
