Weather Story

Warm and dry today, with elevated fire weather conditions across the south. The warm, dry weather will stick around through next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.