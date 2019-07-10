Sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and mainly dry today. Hot tomorrow with highs in the 90s likely in the lower elevations.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.