Mostly sunny and warm today. Breezy across southern Wyoming with elevated fire behavior likely across southern Wyoming in the afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
