Sunny with a High Near 86

Mostly sunny and warm today. Breezy across southern Wyoming with elevated fire behavior likely across southern Wyoming in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday 

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday 

Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday 

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
