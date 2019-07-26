Partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the Cowboy State today. Isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm or two will develop in the west late today and tonight. Hot, dry conditions will continue the Elevated Fire Weather Conditions for the south and central basins, although winds will be lighter today.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.