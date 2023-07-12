Weather Story

Warm and sunny once again today. East of the Divide will see temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday as a weak cold front moves through. Gusty winds return this afternoon and continue through the evening. Similar weather continues for Thursday as a cold front approaches, bringing isolated shower and storm chances and cooler (but still seasonable) temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.