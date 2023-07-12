Weather Story
Warm and sunny once again today. East of the Divide will see temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday as a weak cold front moves through. Gusty winds return this afternoon and continue through the evening. Similar weather continues for Thursday as a cold front approaches, bringing isolated shower and storm chances and cooler (but still seasonable) temperatures for Friday and Saturday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW