Weather Story

Warmer today with sunshine and some clouds. Isolated thunderstorms will are possible this afternoon, but coverage will be less than yesterday. Mainly dry and hot weather is expected this weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.