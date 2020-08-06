Weather Story

The Cowboy State will see partly cloudy skies today and warm temperatures. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon to 8 pm today. There will be isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially over higher terrain

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.