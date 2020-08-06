Weather Story
The Cowboy State will see partly cloudy skies today and warm temperatures. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon to 8 pm today. There will be isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially over higher terrain
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW