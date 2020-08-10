Weather Story

Seasonably warm today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated late day and evening thunderstorms are possible, especially near the mountains and in southern Wyoming. Elevated fire weather is likely in southern Wyoming this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Friday Night

dMostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.