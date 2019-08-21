Sunny with a High Near 87

Warm and mostly sunny through the day. Increased clouds in the north will cool temps a bit. Isolated showers and thunderstorms over the northern mountains.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Thursday 

Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.
