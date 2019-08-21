Warm and mostly sunny through the day. Increased clouds in the north will cool temps a bit. Isolated showers and thunderstorms over the northern mountains.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Advertisement - Story continues below...