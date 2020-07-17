Weather Story
Remaining hot and dry today with a few isolated thunderstorms possible across southern areas. Critical fire weather is likely across portions of central Wyoming. Saturday will be breezy but a bit cooler.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sudnay Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW