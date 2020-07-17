Weather Story

Remaining hot and dry today with a few isolated thunderstorms possible across southern areas. Critical fire weather is likely across portions of central Wyoming. Saturday will be breezy but a bit cooler.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sudnay Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.