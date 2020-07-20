Weather Story

Seasonably warm and locally breezy today. Elevated fire weather will likely this afternoon in portions of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in eastern portions of the area this afternoon and evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.