Weather Story

Mostly sunny today with isolated storms in the east. Plentiful sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53..

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.