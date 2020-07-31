Weather Story
Mostly sunny today with isolated storms in the east. Plentiful sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53..
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW