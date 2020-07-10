Weather Story

Remaining warm today with less wind. Isolated late day thunderstorms possible in the Big Horn Basin and Johnson County. Elevated fire weather possible in southern Wyoming. Increasing wind on Friday will likely bring critical fire weather to portions of central Wyoming on Friday afternoon..

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.