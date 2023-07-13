Weather Story

Another warm and breezy day ahead this afternoon with any thunderstorm activity across the Bighorn Mountains and along the Montana state line.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.